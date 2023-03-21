UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Sports Festival Begins In Charsadda

Muhammad Rameez Published March 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Day Sports Festival begins in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Day sports Festival organized by District Administration Charsadda and Frontier Corps got under way at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda in a colourful opening ceremony with more than 500 athletes in four different.

The Festival would continue till March 23. More than five hundred athletes from three Tehsils of district Charsadda will participate in this festival including Tangi, Shabqadar and Charsadda.

The aim of the festival is to celebrate Pakistan Day in a grand manner. More than 500 players are participating in badminton, cricket, football and volleyball. The Badminton and football competitions will be held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex. The volleyball and cricket matches will be held at Parang Sports Complex. Prior to this, the start of the Pakistan Day Sports Festival was held in a grand and colourful opening ceremony.

A total of 32 teams will participate in badminton while 16 teams each are taking part in football, volleyball and cricket competitions.

Major Faizur Rehman was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Festival with Captain Naveed, District Sports Officer Tahsinullah, Badminton National Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah, Volleyball Secretary General Khalid Waqar and Cricket and Football officials were also present.

Addressing the players on this occasion, Major Faiz-ur-Rehman said that the purpose of the Pakistan Day Sports Festival is to provide awareness to the youth regarding the importance of 23rd March 1940 where a Resolution was passed unanimously about the creation of Pakistan.

He said that in connection with Pakistan Day, other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also organized, in which the youth participated fully. Later, Major Faizur Rehman formally inaugurated these games.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton Pakistan Day Charsadda Tangi March From

Recent Stories

Italian Court Decides to Extradite Russia's Artem ..

Italian Court Decides to Extradite Russia's Artem Uss to US - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Office Asks US For Additional Arms, Am ..

Zelenskyy's Office Asks US For Additional Arms, Ammunition

2 minutes ago
 Canada to Invest $1Bln in Refurbishing Training Ba ..

Canada to Invest $1Bln in Refurbishing Training Base of a Special Operation Unit ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programm ..

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

32 minutes ago
 DIFC announces launch of its venture building plat ..

DIFC announces launch of its venture building platform ‘DIFC Launchpad’

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Fes ..

Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 tomorrow

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.