Pakistan Day Sports Festival begins in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Day sports Festival organized by District Administration Charsadda and Frontier Corps got under way at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda in a colourful opening ceremony with more than 500 athletes in four different.

The Festival would continue till March 23. More than five hundred athletes from three Tehsils of district Charsadda will participate in this festival including Tangi, Shabqadar and Charsadda.

The aim of the festival is to celebrate Pakistan Day in a grand manner. More than 500 players are participating in badminton, cricket, football and volleyball. The Badminton and football competitions will be held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex. The volleyball and cricket matches will be held at Parang Sports Complex. Prior to this, the start of the Pakistan Day Sports Festival was held in a grand and colourful opening ceremony.

A total of 32 teams will participate in badminton while 16 teams each are taking part in football, volleyball and cricket competitions.

Major Faizur Rehman was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Festival with Captain Naveed, District Sports Officer Tahsinullah, Badminton National Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah, Volleyball Secretary General Khalid Waqar and Cricket and Football officials were also present.

Addressing the players on this occasion, Major Faiz-ur-Rehman said that the purpose of the Pakistan Day Sports Festival is to provide awareness to the youth regarding the importance of 23rd March 1940 where a Resolution was passed unanimously about the creation of Pakistan.

He said that in connection with Pakistan Day, other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also organized, in which the youth participated fully. Later, Major Faizur Rehman formally inaugurated these games.