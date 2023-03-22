UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Sports Festival Continues In Full Swing

Published March 22, 2023

Pakistan Day Sports Festival continues in full swing

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Day Sports Festival organized by District Administration Charsadda and Frontier Corps continued in full swing at four different venues with scores of talented youth taking part in football, volleyball, badminton and cricket.

The Cricket and Volleyball events continued in Parang, Sports Complex Charsadda Tehsil wherein hundreds of spectators turned up. A total of 16 teams are taking part in Cricket while another 16 teams are taking part in Volleyball.

Major Faiz-ur-Rehman visited the venues with Captain Naveed and Officials of the District Administration and District Sports Officer. Talking to APP, Major Faiz-ur-Rehman said that they want to involve the maximum number of youth in healthy sports activities.

He said the Badminton and Football events continued in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex wherein a total of 32 teams turned up for Badminton and 16 teams are taking part in Football events.

The youth are very jubilant and great enthusiasm witnessed during the ongoing events, Major Faiz ur Rehman said. He said more than 500 youth are part of the event which clearly indicated the success of the Pakistan Day Sports Festival continuing in all three Tehsils of District Charsadda including Tehsil Tangi, Shabqadar and Charsadda.

The aim and objective of the festival is to celebrate Pakistan Day in a grand manner. Major Faiz-ur-Rehman said that the purpose of the Pakistan Day Sports Festival is to provide awareness to the youth regarding the importance of 23rd March 1940 where a Resolution was passed unanimously about the creation of Pakistan.

