Pakistan Day Sports Festival ends in colourful ceremony

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Day Sports Festival organized by Pakistan Army with the collaboration of District Administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda ended at Parang Sports Complex Charsadda.

Commanding Officer 31 Baloch Regiment Lt. Col. Naveed Abbas Malik was the chief guest on this occasion. DC Charsadda Adnan Fareed, ADC Charsadda Sameer Loghari, DPO Charsadda Arif Khan, Major Faiz Ur Rehman, Captain Naveed, DSO and Organizing Secretary Tahseen Ullah Khan, Sub Muhammad Nawaz Mughal, N-Sub Malik Ijaz, officials of all four games including Football, Volleyball, Badminton and Cricket and large number of players and spectators were also present.

The Cricket and Volleyball events with 16 teams each played in Parang Sports Complex Charsadda Tehsil while 16-teams Football and 32 teams Badminton events played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda.

The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Ismail, followed by the National Anthem. A smart contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a drill to bring trophies and medals to the main venue – Parang Sports Complex.

Hundreds of spectators turned out for the festival organized by the Pakistan Army with the aim to highlight the true spirit behind the unanimously passed resolution of the creation of Pakistan on March 23rd, 1940 at the site of Meenar-e-Pakistan, in Iqbal Park, Lahore.

In his address DC Charsadda lauded the role of Pakistan Army for holding the Pakistan Day Sports Festival. He said such events would help the youth to learn about the struggles being made by the elders for Pakistan.

Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Naveed Abbas Malik said that they want to involve the maximum number of youth in healthy sports activities. Look at it, the youth are very jubilant and great enthusiasm witnessed during the ongoing events, he added. He said more than 500 youth are part of the event which clearly indicated the success of the Festival played in all three Tehsils of District Charsadda including Tangi, Shabqadar and Charsadda.

He said that the purpose of the Pakistan Day Sports Festival is to provide awareness to the youth regarding the importance of 23rd March 1940 where a Resolution was passed unanimously about the creation of Pakistan. He said holding sports activities would provide full security and most such sports activities would be organized to keep the youth away from bad habits like use of drugs and stopping them from going to the wrong hands. The youth, he said, are actually the future builders of the motherland and they should be provided all out facilities to come and excel their hidden talent in an appropriate way.

Earlier, in the Volleyball event Sheikh Kali defeated Brothers in the thrill-packed final played on rattling phase. Sheikh Kali recorded a 3-2 victory, the score was 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 20-25 and 15-13. Both Sheikh Kali and Brothers exhibited classic display with some good attacking game which was largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators.

In the football event Shabqadar Tiger defeated Charsadda Brothers by 2-1 in a thrilling final match. Javed slammed in a beautiful goal for Charsadda Brothers and for Shabqadar Tiger Imtiaz and Irfan scored one goal each.

In badminton Najam and Owais Khan defeated Muhammad and Basit by 2-1, the score was 19-21, 21-17 and 21-19. In the cricket final Safer Hills Club batting first scored 146 runs in 10 overs. Mujahid scored 68 runs including four sixes and five boundaries, Suleman not out 21, Adnan 18 and Bilal 19 were the key scores. Furqan, Asad, Owais took two wickets each.

In reply Khyber Tiger failed to chase the target and were just one run short from the winning target, making 145 in 10 overs despite an elegant knock of Shahbaz who hammered 83 runs off 41 balls with nine sixes and six boundaries. Thus Safer Hill club won the final.

At the end, the chief guest Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Naveed Abbas Malik along with DC and ADC gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes to the position holders players and teams.