UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Sports Festival Held In South Waziristan

Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Pakistan Day Sports Festival held in South Waziristan

Pakistan Army 254 Wing organized a prestigious Sports Festival in connection with the Pakistan Day at Karma Stadium, South Waziristan besides Food packages were also distributed to deserving families at the final and prize distribution ceremony held on Friday

TANK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Army 254 Wing organized a prestigious sports Festival in connection with the Pakistan Day at Karma Stadium, South Waziristan besides food packages were also distributed to deserving families at the final and prize distribution ceremony held on Friday.

According to the details, a Sports Festival was organized by 254 Wing in connection with the Pakistan Day at Karma Stadium, featuring cricket, volleyball, 100-meter sprint race, air-gun shooting, and equestrian races.

The Sports Festival started on March 18, and continued without any break by attracting a large number of participants and spectators who enthusiastically took part.

The final of these events took place from time to time wherein the special guest was 254 Wing Commanding Officer. Wing Commander 254 Wing presented trophies and cash prizes to the players of the winning teams.

He also distributed ration packages to the deserving poor of the area. More than 300 people from different walks of life including local leaders, owners and local journalists participated in the final match. "We are one and will remain one and no country will allow to disturbed the peaceful atmosphere," said the Wing Commander.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket South Waziristan Army Sports Poor Pakistan Day March From Race

Recent Stories

Unidentified attackers shot killed man in Quetta

Unidentified attackers shot killed man in Quetta

39 seconds ago
 Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 11th Sartyoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 11th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

40 seconds ago
 Ukraine Ambassador to Germany Asks to Interrupt Ru ..

Ukraine Ambassador to Germany Asks to Interrupt Russia-to-EU Energy Supply for 1 ..

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish

46 seconds ago
 Swindler held for deceiving women at Kafalat Centr ..

Swindler held for deceiving women at Kafalat Centre

8 minutes ago
 Sanjrani discusses ways for boosting economic ties ..

Sanjrani discusses ways for boosting economic ties with British investors

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>