Pakistan Day Sports Festival held in South Waziristan

Pakistan Army 254 Wing organized a prestigious Sports Festival in connection with the Pakistan Day at Karma Stadium, South Waziristan besides Food packages were also distributed to deserving families at the final and prize distribution ceremony held on Friday

TANK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Army 254 Wing organized a prestigious sports Festival in connection with the Pakistan Day at Karma Stadium, South Waziristan besides food packages were also distributed to deserving families at the final and prize distribution ceremony held on Friday.

According to the details, a Sports Festival was organized by 254 Wing in connection with the Pakistan Day at Karma Stadium, featuring cricket, volleyball, 100-meter sprint race, air-gun shooting, and equestrian races.

The Sports Festival started on March 18, and continued without any break by attracting a large number of participants and spectators who enthusiastically took part.

The final of these events took place from time to time wherein the special guest was 254 Wing Commanding Officer. Wing Commander 254 Wing presented trophies and cash prizes to the players of the winning teams.

He also distributed ration packages to the deserving poor of the area. More than 300 people from different walks of life including local leaders, owners and local journalists participated in the final match. "We are one and will remain one and no country will allow to disturbed the peaceful atmosphere," said the Wing Commander.