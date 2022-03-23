Pakistan Day Teakwondo Championship was held at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day Teakwondo Championship was held at the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Coaching Centre Karachi.

Many children participated in various categories of the championship and winners were given medals.

The event was organised by Pakistan Sports Board and was in line with directions given by Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza for the promotion of sports in the country and providing youth healthy opportunities for grooming.