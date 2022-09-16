UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team, Weightlifters Call On Governor Punjab

Muhammad Rameez Published September 16, 2022 | 08:11 PM

A delegation of Pakistani deaf cricket team and weightlifters called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 )

The Governor hailed the Pakistan deaf cricketers for defeating Sri Lankan deaf cricket team in the ODI and T20 series in Sri Lanka, adding that the players who have won laurels for the country at the global level are heroes of the nation.

He said, "The talented people like you are an example for others." He said the government has allocated special quota in government jobs for the people with special abilities. He said promotion of sports activities among the youth is essential for establishing a healthy society.

He further said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restored departmental sports, adding that developing sports fields and promoting sports at all levels are among the priorities of the government.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said a large number of people in the country have been affected by the recent floods, adding, "It is the duty of all of us to help our suffering brothers and sisters on this occasion."He said concerted efforts are needed to help and rehabilitate the flood victims, adding that everyone should contribute to the relief activities for the flood victims.

During the meeting, the Pakistani deaf cricket team demanded the government to build a separate ground and implement quota for special people in government jobs.

