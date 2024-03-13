Open Menu

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team Win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:38 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) The Pakistan Deaf cricket Team led by Zaka Ahmed Qureshi has been crowned the champion of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 World Cup 2024 held at Cricket Vision Centre, Sharjah, UAE from 6 to 12 March.

A total of six nations took part in the fourth edition of the DICC T20 World Cup including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Australia. Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team convincingly beat Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament by a margin of 88 runs. After having posted a total of 151 runs on the board, Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for a mere 63 in 16.5 overs.

