Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team Win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:38 PM
A total of six nations took part in the fourth edition of the DICC T20 World Cup including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Australia.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) The Pakistan Deaf cricket Team led by Zaka Ahmed Qureshi has been crowned the champion of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 World Cup 2024 held at Cricket Vision Centre, Sharjah, UAE from 6 to 12 March.
A total of six nations took part in the fourth edition of the DICC T20 World Cup including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Australia. Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team remained unbeaten in the tournament.
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team convincingly beat Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament by a margin of 88 runs. After having posted a total of 151 runs on the board, Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for a mere 63 in 16.5 overs.
Recent Stories
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan win DICC T20 World Cup 202438 minutes ago
-
Russia should not boycott Paris Olympics: sports minister2 hours ago
-
National Netball Championship in June2 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message3 hours ago
-
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow19 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win19 hours ago
-
KK Club wins Inter Club Hockey Tournament19 hours ago
-
Sultans secure top spot in PSL 9 after beating Gladiators20 hours ago
-
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence20 hours ago
-
Sundowns to face Young Africans in CAF Champions League20 hours ago