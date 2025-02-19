Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:28 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday decided to bowl first against New Zealand in the first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The match is being played at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

All preparations for the opening ceremony at the National Stadium have been completed, while President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest for the tournament’s inaugural match.

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has also reached the stadium, where he will welcome the President for the ceremony.

Upon arrival, the PCB Chairman reviewed match arrangements and held meetings with senior officials.

The opening ceremony will commence shortly while the toss for the match is scheduled for 1:30 PM local time.

The event will feature aerial stunts by Pakistan Air Force fighter jets to entertain cricket fans.

This marks the first time Pakistan is hosting an ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

In preparation, Pakistan has upgraded its National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to provide better facilities for teams and spectators.

Meanwhile, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is returning after 2017. The last edition witnessed Pakistan, under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, beating India to lift the trophy.

