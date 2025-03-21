Open Menu

Pakistan Decide To Bowl First Against New Zealand In Third T20I Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 11:23 AM

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

Crucial match is being played at Auckland stadium, with both sides determined to play good game

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) Pakistan on Friday won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand.

It is the third T20I match of five-series which is being played in Auckland today.

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha chose to bowl first after winning the toss. He announced two changes in the playing XI, with Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Abrar Ahmed replacing Jahandad Khan and Mohammad Ali.

Salman Agha further stated that the team will aim for victory in the third match to stay competitive in the series.

On the other hand, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell said that his team would try to set a big target against the Green Shirts, adding that they are determined to win the match and secure the series.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

