Pakistan Decides To Bowl First In 3rd T20I Against New Zealand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:11 AM

Pakistan decides to bowl first in 3rd T20I against New Zealand

NAPIER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) Pakistan captain Shadab Khan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third and final T20I of the series at McLean Park.

New Zealand has an unbeatable lead of 2-0 in the series as they won the initial two T20I by five and nine wickets respectively.

Pakistan team made three changes as Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain replaced Imad Wasim, Abdullah Shafique and Wahab Riaz.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

