Pakistan Declare Innings At 476 Runs

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :After putting Australian bowlers to test for 162 overs, Pakistan declared the innings as the bad light was confronting the batters on day two, of the first Test, at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Pakistani batter even after losing three wickets on day two (four in total) posted 476 runs for four and declared the innings, thinking the bowlers might get a chance to grab some of Australia's early wickets.

However, the Kangaroos stood strong as openers Usman Khawaja scored five off 4 balls while Warner had yet to open his account (0) as they reached stumps on day two (5 for 0).

Meanwhile, Pakistan started the day two with 245 on the scoreboard for 1 but could not materialize as they lost the first wicket in the 121th over. Australian Skipper Pat Cummins was the one to break the 208 partnership between Imam ul Haq and Azhar Ali. Imam was the unlucky one to go on lbw as he was on 157. He also went for the review but it went it in vain.

Imam played 358 balls which included 16 fours and 2 sixes.

Pakistan suffered another loss as surprisingly skipper Babar Azam got run-out in the 148th over, on a direct hit by Marnus Labuschagne. The prolific batter went for 36 runs on 82 balls.

He was followed by Azhar who got unlucky as he was just 15 runs short to reach his double century when he took a top edge in Labuschagne's over (156th) and was taken by Cameron Green.

Azhar hit the first six of day two in the 130th over of the game, as he hammered it high over wide long-on into the first row of the stands. The former skipper scored 185 off 361 balls including 15 fours and 3 sixes.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali have joined the squad. Haris rejoined the squad after the end of his isolation and testing negative, while Faheem and Hasan had joined after the end of their three-day isolation. The play of day three would start at 9:50am on Sunday.

