Pakistan defeat Australia in IBSA World Games to advance to final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan blind cricket team on Wednesday advanced to the final of the ongoing International Blind sports Federation (IBSA) World Blind Games with a convincing six-wicket win against Australia.

Batting first Australia scored 107 runs in the allotted 20 overs, according to information received here.

Australia's opening pair of M Cameron and M McCarthy provided a decent start to their team, with a superb 53-run stand.

Muhammad Salman provided a much-needed breakthrough to Pakistan by dismissing skipper McCarthy, who scored 19 off 27 balls.

But Cameron stood his ground firm and kept the scoreboard ticking while losing partners at the other end. He scored 41 off 47 balls.

Besides the openers, none of the Australian batters could make it to the double figures.

Matiullah, Israr Hassan and Fakhar Abbas claimed two wickets each for Pakistan, while Muhammad Salman and Muhammad Asif grabbed one wicket apiece.

Chasing 108, Pakistan comfortably recorded their third consecutive win in the tournament for the loss of just three wickets and 33 balls to spare.

Mohsin Khan led Pakistan's run chase with a 35-ball 37, hitting a boundary, while Matiullah remained unbeaten on 23.

Moain Aslam (15) and Zafar Iqbal (12) were the other main contributors.

The third consecutive win steered the Pakistan team to the final.

In their last group match, they will take on face England on Thursday.

Pakistan launched their World Blind Games campaign with an�18-run victory over traditional rivals India�before registering a�seven-wicket against Bangladesh�on Tuesday.