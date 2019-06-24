UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Defeat Bhutan In South Asia Regional Qualifying Event Of ITF Asia 12 & Under

Mon 24th June 2019

Pakistan defeat Bhutan in South Asia Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asia 12 & Under

Pakistan beat Bhutan 3-0 in the first group tie of South Asia Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition-2019 in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan beat Bhutan 3-0 in the first group tie of South Asia Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition-2019 in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday.

According to information received here, Pakistani players outplayed their opponents by defeating them in straight sets.

Ahtesham gave Pakistan an early advantage by overwhelming his opponent in the first match, while Haider doubled the lead by crushing his counterpart in the second fixture. The doubles pair of Haider and Hussnain continued the winning streak by beating their opponents in straight sets.

Pakistan has been placed alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan and India in the group. Muhammad Azeem, Assistant Coach at the National Training Centre (NTC) is accompanying the team as Coach.

Results are as follow: Group Tie-1: Pakistan beat Bhutan 3-0 Ahtesham Humayun beat Jigme Pemk: 6-1, 6-0;M. Haider Ali Rizwan beat Yoecer Dorji Wangchuk: 6-0, 6-1;M. Haider Ali Rizwan/M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Jigme Pemk/Tuhi Winu Tsher: 6-2, 6-0.

