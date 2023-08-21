Open Menu

Pakistan Defeat India In IBSA World Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan defeat India in IBSA World Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan blind cricket team defeated arch-rivals India by 18 runs in their opening match of the IBSA World Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom late Sunday.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, India won the toss and decided to field first.

Pakistan scored 187 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Debutant Mohammad Salman was the top scorer with 50 runs, while skipper Nisar Ali made 46. Ajay Reddy was the leading wicket taker for India with four scalps for 17 runs.

India in reply made 169 for the loss of nine wickets.

Sunil made 65 runs, while Durga scored 40 runs for them. Pakistan's Matiullah took two wickets for 27 runs.

The 2023 World Games is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment, with more than 1250 competitors from 70 nations. The games, staged every four years, are the pinnacle of the international sporting Calendar outside the Paralympic Games. The sports taking place during the 2023 World Games include archery, chess, cricket, blind football, partially sighted football, women's football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, showdown, tenpin bowling and tennis.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Football Tennis World Sports Birmingham United Kingdom Women Sunday Event From Top

Recent Stories

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says B ..

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says Babar Azam

3 minutes ago
 Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; ..

Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; joins Ministry of Economy’s ..

14 minutes ago
 Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

44 minutes ago
 Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedica ..

Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedicated by 6 major UAE banks: UBF

44 minutes ago
 du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

Du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

59 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when back ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when backed with funding, support

2 hours ago
ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

3 hours ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

4 hours ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

4 hours ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports