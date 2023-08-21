Pakistan defeat India in IBSA World Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan blind cricket team defeated arch-rivals India by 18 runs in their opening match of the IBSA World Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom late Sunday.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, India won the toss and decided to field first.

Pakistan scored 187 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Debutant Mohammad Salman was the top scorer with 50 runs, while skipper Nisar Ali made 46. Ajay Reddy was the leading wicket taker for India with four scalps for 17 runs.

India in reply made 169 for the loss of nine wickets.

Sunil made 65 runs, while Durga scored 40 runs for them. Pakistan's Matiullah took two wickets for 27 runs.

The 2023 World Games is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment, with more than 1250 competitors from 70 nations. The games, staged every four years, are the pinnacle of the international sporting Calendar outside the Paralympic Games. The sports taking place during the 2023 World Games include archery, chess, cricket, blind football, partially sighted football, women's football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, showdown, tenpin bowling and tennis.