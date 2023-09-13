ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Women's Beach Volleyball Team made history as they defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in their inaugural match of the Central Asian Beach Volleyball Championship at the iconic Cox's Bazar Beach on the southeast coast of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Pakistan women powered past their opponents 11-21, 21-14 and 15-13 to emerge victorious.

Teams from hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan,� Uzbekistan, India, and Maldives are participating in the three-day-long competition.

"This is a historical moment for us because the Pakistan Women's Volleyball Team is participating in an international event for the first time and they launched their campaign on a winning note against a strong team.""Pakistan's Azra Farooq and Muqaddas Bukhari played a crucial role in the win," the PVF said in a statement.