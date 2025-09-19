Pakistan Defeat Maldives To Secure Semifinal Spot
Muhammad Rameez Published September 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan continued their strong run in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025, defeating the Maldives 5-2 to book their place in the semifinals.
Mansoor Ahmed was the star of the match, scoring a brilliant hat-trick with goals in the 12th, 32nd, and 45th minutes.
Muhammad Abdullah added two more for Pakistan, striking in first-half stoppage time and again in the 59th minute, said a press release.
For Maldives, Ailyan Ahmed scored in the 42nd minute while Muhammad Shayan pulled one back in the 70th minute.
With this victory, Pakistan have secured a place in the semi-finals and will now face India in their final group stage match on September 22. The match will kick off at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.
