Pakistan defeat Maldives to secure semifinal spot

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan continued their strong run in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025, defeating the Maldives 5-2 to book their place in the semifinals.

Mansoor Ahmed was the star of the match, scoring a brilliant hat-trick with goals in the 12th, 32nd, and 45th minutes.

Muhammad Abdullah added two more for Pakistan, striking in first-half stoppage time and again in the 59th minute, said a press release.

For Maldives, Ailyan Ahmed scored in the 42nd minute while Muhammad Shayan pulled one back in the 70th minute.

With this victory, Pakistan have secured a place in the semi-finals and will now face India in their final group stage match on September 22. The match will kick off at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.