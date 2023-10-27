Pakistan defeats Sri Lanka in U19 ODI by 6 wickets

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan U19 won the third One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka by 6 wickets here on Friday.

Shaimal Hussain played a brilliant innings of 150 runs off 105 balls. Muhammad Riazullah scored 48 runs and Arafat Minhas scored 34 runs.

Sri Lanka had given Pakistan a target of 290 runs to win. Rosanda Gamage played a brilliant innings of 110 runs. Shrujan Shanmugonathan scored 61 runs. Aftab Ahmed got 3 wickets, Obaid Shah and Mohammad Ibtisam got 2, 2 wickets respectively for Pakistan.

Pakistan lead 2-1in a five-match series.