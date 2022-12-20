Pakistan Desi Kushti Federation (PDKF) delegation calls on Vice-Chairman ,SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Desi Kushti Federation (PDKF) under the leadership of Nadeem Pehlwan called on Vice-Chairman Sports board Punjab Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Nadeem Pehlwan also presented a souvenir of Sher-e-Lahore Dangal to Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion.

The promotion of desi kushti among younger generation across the province was discussed at length during the meeting.

Tayyab Raza Pehlwan, who recently won Sher-e-Lahore Dangal, Sajid Hussain Awan Pehlwan, Haji Khalid Pappu Pehlwan, Bilal Awan Pehlwan, Naveed Pehlwan and Latif Pehlwan were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice-Chairman , SBP said that desi kushti is quite popular in Pakistan especially in Punjab province. "Keeping this factor in view Sports Board Punjab is organizing competitions of desi kushti regularly to provide sufficient playing opportunities to emerging wrestlers of the province," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab said that Sports Board Punjab has always taken all possible measures for the promotion of all sports disciplines including desi kushti in all parts of the province. "We recently organized historic Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal in Taunsa for the promotion of desi kushti in far flung areas of the province," he added.