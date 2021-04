Pakistan determined to grab victory in T20Is against South Africa

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan has a maximum chance to be successful in the South African after remarkable victory in ODIs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) Pakistan is looking forward to win T20Is in South Africa.

Pakistan pulled off a convincing victory and became the only South Asian and second team worldwide to win the ODI series twice in South Africa.

Earlier, Pakistan won the ODI series against South Africa by 2-1 courtesy to the brilliance of Fakhar Zaman (193, 101) and Babar Azam (103, 94).

Pakistan has a maximum chance to be successful in the South African tour.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Arshad Iqbal

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicket-keeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.