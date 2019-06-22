Pakistan determined to make a comeback: Wahab Riaz

Fast Bowler Wahab Riaz Saturday said Pakistan cricket team was under pressure but the players are still determined to make a comeback and to regain their morale

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Fast Bowler Wahab Riaz Saturday said Pakistan cricket team was under pressure but the players are still determined to make a comeback and to regain their morale.

According to a private news channel, he said the team has been discussing their mistakes in the dressing room, speaking about how to overcome it and how to do well in games to come.

He said the players are gelled and eager to do well. "Each member of the team is motivating other members, we are each other's strength," Wahab said when asked how difficult it is to stay focused when players are being criticized by everyone.

At this time only team members can motivate each other, even more than family members.

We are discussing our mistakes with each other and trying to compensate for our mistakes," he added.

Wahab Riaz stated personal attacks on players following defeat against India are demoralizing but added that sometimes this pressure makes you go for the kill.

"Our people are too emotional about the game against India. We are more disappointed than anyone else. One can always criticize us for our performance, but it is not acceptable to attack families. We wanted to do well, but we couldn't do but I hope you will see the difference in games to come" he added.

The 33-year-old added, "We are aiming for a win, sometimes pressure motivates you. We will do good InshaAllah and qualify for the semi-final."