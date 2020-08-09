ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding believes Pakistan did not took England all-rounder Chris Woakes batting into consideration which allowed the latter to settle down and dominate, during the second innings of the first Test in Manchester.

A 139-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Woakes powered England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Woakes joined Buttler at the crease with England having slumped to 117-5 and seemingly heading towards defeat in their pursuit of a daunting 277-run target.

Holding said Pakistan did not bowl enough short balls, at Woakes, which allowed the latter to settle down and dominate.

"I don't think Pakistan took Woakes' batting into consideration while analysing England's batsmen.

If they would have watched his batting, they would know that Woakes loves the ball outside his off-stump," Holding said on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"He got hit on his head in the first innings and they saw that he was not playing the short ball well but yet they did not bowl too many short balls. By the time they started doing it, the ball was soft and the bowlers were weary," he said.

He also praised Woakes and Buttler for their scintillating partnership, which turned the match on its head.

"Nevertheless, you have to give it to Woakes and Buttler because they put up a partnership of 139 runs and that pretty much took the game away from Pakistan," he said.