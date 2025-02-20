Pakistan displays top notch performance in Asian Taekwondo C’ships

Pakistani athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships, clinching seven medals, including three silver and four bronze, and making a strong impact on the international stage

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Pakistani athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships, clinching seven medals, including three silver and four bronze, and making a strong impact on the international stage.

The championship saw intense competition among top fighters, with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Germany each securing one gold medal. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia bagged two bronze medals, while Iran and Afghanistan secured one bronze each.

Pakistan’s Medalists include Men’s -63kg: Silver – Noman Khan; Men’s -80kg: Silver – Mazhar Abbas; Men’s -80kg: Bronze – Muhammad Iqbal; Women’s -53kg: Silver – Naqsh Hamdani; Women’s -53kg: Bronze – Samrah; Women’s -67kg: Bronze – Hajira Shakeel; Women’s -67kg: Bronze – Ali Maliha.

Pakistan’s athletes displayed remarkable resilience, skill, and determination throughout the competition. The impressive seven-medal haul is a testament to the country’s rising prominence in international taekwondo.

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation's commitment to nurturing young talent and strengthening the national squad continues to yield promising results. This success serves as a motivation for future athletes, reinforcing Pakistan’s position in global martial arts.