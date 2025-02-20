Open Menu

Pakistan Displays Top Notch Performance In Asian Taekwondo C’ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 07:03 PM

Pakistan displays top notch performance in Asian Taekwondo C’ships

Pakistani athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships, clinching seven medals, including three silver and four bronze, and making a strong impact on the international stage

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Pakistani athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships, clinching seven medals, including three silver and four bronze, and making a strong impact on the international stage.

The championship saw intense competition among top fighters, with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Germany each securing one gold medal. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia bagged two bronze medals, while Iran and Afghanistan secured one bronze each.

Pakistan’s Medalists include Men’s -63kg: Silver – Noman Khan; Men’s -80kg: Silver – Mazhar Abbas; Men’s -80kg: Bronze – Muhammad Iqbal; Women’s -53kg: Silver – Naqsh Hamdani; Women’s -53kg: Bronze – Samrah; Women’s -67kg: Bronze – Hajira Shakeel; Women’s -67kg: Bronze – Ali Maliha.

Pakistan’s athletes displayed remarkable resilience, skill, and determination throughout the competition. The impressive seven-medal haul is a testament to the country’s rising prominence in international taekwondo.

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation's commitment to nurturing young talent and strengthening the national squad continues to yield promising results. This success serves as a motivation for future athletes, reinforcing Pakistan’s position in global martial arts.

Recent Stories

LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auctio ..

LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auction

3 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates renovated auditori ..

SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates renovated auditorium at Faculty of Agricultural ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

3 minutes ago
 Khuli Katcheri held for minorities in DIKhan

Khuli Katcheri held for minorities in DIKhan

3 minutes ago
 47 police officers Suspended in Sukkur Range for C ..

47 police officers Suspended in Sukkur Range for Corruption & Misconduct

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan displays top notch performance in Asian T ..

Pakistan displays top notch performance in Asian Taekwondo C’ships

3 minutes ago
Rang-e-Pakistan Festival rescheduled due to rain f ..

Rang-e-Pakistan Festival rescheduled due to rain forecast

3 minutes ago
 Two killed, three injured in Fateh Jang road accid ..

Two killed, three injured in Fateh Jang road accident

3 minutes ago
 IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security f ..

IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security for Champions Trophy

6 minutes ago
 Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of ..

Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam

6 minutes ago
 2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment te ..

2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment tests

6 minutes ago
 Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-frui ..

Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports