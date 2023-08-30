Open Menu

Pakistan Dominates Opening Match Of Asia Cup 2023, Scoring 342-6 Against Nepal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed stand out for Pakistan, each achieving remarkable centuries.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August In the inaugural match of Asia Cup 2023 held in Multan on Wednesday, Pakistan showcased a commanding performance, amassing an impressive total of 342-6 in their allotted 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first against Nepal.

Leading from the front, Captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed stood out for Pakistan, each achieving remarkable centuries. Ahmed's innings remained unblemished as he reached 109 runs in just 71 deliveries, embellishing his performance with 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Meanwhile, Azam exhibited his prowess before being dismissed at 151 runs off 131 balls, punctuated by 14 fours and four sixes.

In a significant feat, 28-year-old Azam surpassed Hashim Amla's record, becoming the quickest player to attain 19 ODI centuries, achieving the milestone in only 102 innings as opposed to Amla's 104.

Azam's resilient stand at the crease was pivotal, especially after Pakistan's early setback with a score of 25-2 following the departures of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq.

A partnership of 86 runs between Azam and Mohammad Rizwan ensued, with Rizwan contributing 44 runs in 50 balls before being run out in a peculiar manner.

Subsequently, Salman Agha (5) took to the crease but fell quickly, attempting a reverse-sweep against Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane.

Azam then solidified an impressive partnership, amassing 214 runs in a mere 131 balls with Iftikhar Ahmed.

Both Nepal, as a team, and Multan, as a venue, made their Asia Cup debuts in this encounter. This match marked the maiden meeting between Pakistan and Nepal at the top-tier level.

Pakistan entered the Asia Cup with strong momentum, having ascended to the pinnacle of the ICC ODI team rankings following a clean sweep (3-0) over Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. This achievement marked Pakistan's second time atop the charts since April.

Lineups:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

