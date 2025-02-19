Pakistan dominates the Asian Taekwondo C’ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan's taekwondo athletes showcased exceptional skill and determination at the Combaxx 7th Asian Open Taekwondo Championships, securing an impressive haul of 15 medals—2 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

The event witnessed fierce competition, but Team Pakistan's outstanding performance reaffirmed its position as a leading force in the martial arts arena.

Iran clinched 2 gold medals, while Egypt and Tajikistan secured 1 gold medal each. Afghanistan grabbed 2 bronze medals, and Palestine secured 1 bronze medal.

In the Men's -58kg category, Haroon Khan clinched the gold medal, while Siddique Abubakar secured silver, and Tayyab Muhammad earned bronze, showcasing Pakistan's dominance in this weight class.

In the Men's -74kg category, Pakistan continued its winning streak with Junaid Faizan grabbing the bronze medal, demonstrating remarkable skill and perseverance.

The Men's +87kg division saw Omar Hamza Saeed make his mark with a bronze medal, reinforcing Pakistan's strong presence in the heavyweight category.

In the Women's -49kg category, Zahraa Khawar Fateemaah Tuz brought home the silver medal, highlighting her agility and strategic prowess.

The Women's -62kg category was dominated by Pakistani athletes, with Sabira Bibi winning gold, Zoya Sabir securing silver, and Fazila Bibi claiming bronze. Hafiza Aslam Khadija also earned a bronze medal, underscoring Pakistan's talent depth in this division.

In the Women's +73kg category, Manisha and Aneeza Imran secured bronze medals, contributing to the overall medal tally.

The outstanding performance of Pakistani athletes at the championship is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the support provided by coaches and the national taekwondo federation. Their achievements not only bring pride to the nation but also inspire the next generation of martial artists.

The Pakistani contingent's success at this championship underscores the growing talent and potential within the country's taekwondo community.