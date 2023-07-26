Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published July 26, 2023 | 09:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan displayed an outstanding performance and secured a remarkable victory against Australia in the highly anticipated match of the 1st Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship on Wednesday.

According to details, with an impressive score line of 3-0, Pakistan emerged triumphant, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination on the court.

The set points were 25-13, 25-19, and 25-14, demonstrating the team's dominance throughout the match.

The young players of the Pakistan team exhibited a brilliant show of talent, drawing applause from the spectators and fans.

Special exceptional contributions were Talal Ahmed (Setter), Muhammad Yahya (Opposite), Muhammad Anas (middle Blocker), Muhammad Hasan (Middle Blocker) and Muhtad Ali (Outside Hitter).

Their exemplary performance played a pivotal role in leading the team to this splendid victory.

The team was now all set for the upcoming match against Thailand on Thursday.

