Pakistan down Lithuania by 3-2 in Davis Cup Group I playoff

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan downed Lithuania by 3-2 in the Davis Cup Group I playoff here at the Pakistan sports Complex courts on Saturday.

In the doubles, Pakistani duo of Aqeel Khan and Aisam Qureshi outplayed Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis and Laurynas Grigelis by 2-1 (6-7, 7-6, 7-5). The match lasted for 2 hrs & 14 minutes.

In the singles, Ricardas Berankis beat Aqeel by 2-1 (7-6, 6-7, 6-4). The match lasted for 2 hrs & 29 minutes.

In the other singles, Aisam Qureshi defeated Lithuanian Edas Butvilas by 2-0 (6-4, 7-6). The match lasted for 1 hr & 37 minutes.

Meanwhile, on Friday in the singles, Aqeel downed Lithuanian Laurynas Grigelis by 2-1 (7-6, 3-6, 6-3) and his country mate Mohammad Shoaib lost to Ricardas Berankis by 2-1 (4-6,7-6,4-6).