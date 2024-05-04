Open Menu

Pakistan Downs Hosts Malaysia In Azlan Shah Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan downs hosts Malaysia in Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan's national hockey team made a triumphant start in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, defeating hosts Malaysia by 5-4 in a thrilling match on the first day on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Pakistan's national hockey team made a triumphant start in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, defeating hosts Malaysia by 5-4 in a thrilling match on the first day on Saturday.

Sufiyan Khan, Pakistan's drag flicker, scored a hat-trick, while Zakriya Hayat and Abu Bakar Mahmood contributed one goal each to the team's victory.

The Pakistan hockey team would face Korea in their second match on Sunday (May 5).

This win was a significant boost for the Pakistan team, and they would look to carry this momentum forward in the tournament.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was a prestigious international hockey competition, and Pakistan's participation is a testament to the country's rich hockey heritage and talent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Malaysia May Sunday

Recent Stories

Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear ..

Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race

4 minutes ago
 Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania

Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania

16 seconds ago
 Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath

Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath

18 seconds ago
 Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

12 minutes ago
 182 students held for using unfair means in annual ..

182 students held for using unfair means in annual examinations-2024 of BISE Lar ..

20 seconds ago
 1st Women's Library with govt-private partnership ..

1st Women's Library with govt-private partnership inaugurated

23 seconds ago
Wapda, Asia Ghee Mills, WSTC, SA victorious in Nat ..

Wapda, Asia Ghee Mills, WSTC, SA victorious in National Challenge Cup

11 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi wants new floodlights, enhanced facil ..

Mohsin Naqvi wants new floodlights, enhanced facilitation at stadiums

19 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir steals spotlight in red saree at weddi ..

Hania Aamir steals spotlight in red saree at wedding ceremony

1 hour ago
 Volleyball League from May 11

Volleyball League from May 11

19 minutes ago
 PM pledges revenue target achievement via FBR refo ..

PM pledges revenue target achievement via FBR reforms

2 hours ago
  Punjab CM takes notice of rape with 8-year old g ..

 Punjab CM takes notice of rape with 8-year old girl

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports