Pakistan Downs Kazakhstan In AVC Challenge Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published June 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Volleyball team kicked off their AVC Challenge Cup 2024 campaign with an impressive victory over Kazakhstan at Bahrain.
According to details, in a dominant display of skill and teamwork, Pakistan secured a 3-0 win, with set scores of 25-19, 25-19, and 25-21.
The match, held as part of the Preliminary Round, saw the Pakistani team exhibit exceptional coordination and resilience, laying a strong foundation for the rest of the tournament. This victory marks a significant achievement for the Pakistan Volleyball Federation and showcases the team's potential on the international stage.
Head Coach Ruben Wolochin from Argentina expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, saying, "The boys played with great determination and executed the strategies perfectly. This win is a testament to their hard work and dedication.
"
Supporting Coach Wolochin is Brazilian Physical Trainer Lucas Rodrigues, who has been instrumental in enhancing the team's physical conditioning. Assistant Coach Muhammad Ismail Khan and Analyst Juan Cobucci have also played crucial roles in preparing the team for this high-stakes tournament.
Team management is headed by Manager Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, with Deputy Manager Mazhar Fareed assisting in ensuring smooth operations and support for the players.
Chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, praised the team's performance and expressed optimism for the upcoming matches. "This victory against Kazakhstan is a significant morale booster. We are confident that the team will continue to perform at this high level," he said.
Pakistan's next challenge is set for tomorrow, June 3 against Thailand at 4pm.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistani cricket fans to enjoy T20 World Cup matches on PTV Sports21 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador extends best wishes to Pakistan team for T20 CWC 202451 minutes ago
-
Peshawar to host Games to celebrate World Organ Transplant Day on June 53 hours ago
-
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship17 hours ago
-
Golf: US Women's Open scores18 hours ago
-
Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 202421 hours ago
-
Pak volleyball team reach Bahrain for AVC Challenge Cup23 hours ago
-
Peshawar wins overall trophy by securing 29 gold in KP Inter-Regional U23 KP Games24 hours ago
-
Kashif Farhan honor with Best Regional Sports Officer Award24 hours ago
-
Punjab White wins Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Men Handball League1 day ago
-
Wapda, PAF in Memorial Basketball Tournament final1 day ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update2 days ago