Pakistan Downs Kazakhstan In AVC Challenge Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published June 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Volleyball team kicked off their AVC Challenge Cup 2024 campaign with an impressive victory over Kazakhstan at Bahrain.

According to details, in a dominant display of skill and teamwork, Pakistan secured a 3-0 win, with set scores of 25-19, 25-19, and 25-21.

The match, held as part of the Preliminary Round, saw the Pakistani team exhibit exceptional coordination and resilience, laying a strong foundation for the rest of the tournament. This victory marks a significant achievement for the Pakistan Volleyball Federation and showcases the team's potential on the international stage.

Head Coach Ruben Wolochin from Argentina expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, saying, "The boys played with great determination and executed the strategies perfectly. This win is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Supporting Coach Wolochin is Brazilian Physical Trainer Lucas Rodrigues, who has been instrumental in enhancing the team's physical conditioning. Assistant Coach Muhammad Ismail Khan and Analyst Juan Cobucci have also played crucial roles in preparing the team for this high-stakes tournament.

Team management is headed by Manager Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, with Deputy Manager Mazhar Fareed assisting in ensuring smooth operations and support for the players.

Chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, praised the team's performance and expressed optimism for the upcoming matches. "This victory against Kazakhstan is a significant morale booster. We are confident that the team will continue to perform at this high level," he said.

Pakistan's next challenge is set for tomorrow, June 3 against Thailand at 4pm.

More Stories From Sports