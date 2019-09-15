ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan earned their first win at the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship when they swept aside a formidable Indonesian 3-2 at Tehran, Iran.

The 20th edition of the championship is taking place in Tehran, the capital city of Iran from September 13 to 21.

According to information made available here on Sunday by Secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Shah Naeem Zafar, Pakistan trounced Indonesia, the No. 4 team of last Asian Men's Championship with the set score of 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 15-13.

Pakistan team displayed outstanding skills in all departments of service, attack, defence and block to outclass their opponents. Captain Ajmal Khan led from the front as he made effective and powerful attacking moves. He was equally assisted by Murad Khan and Mubashar Raza. Nasir Ali came out very well in the reception department.

In their opening match, Pakistan put up a good show against South Korea but ended up as loser 3-0 with the game score of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-19.

They will take on Kuwait next in their third fixture, who conceded defeat to Indonesia in their inaugural match with a set score of 3-1. The match against Kuwait will determine Pakistan's position because a win in that will see them moving up in their group along with South Korea.

Pakistan have been placed in Group D along with South Korea, Indonesia and Kuwait. Hosts Iran, Qatar Sri Lanka and Australia are in Group A. Group B comprises defending Champions Japan, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Hong Kong, while China, Kazakhstan, India and Oman form Group C.

The topflight championship is a biennial international volleyball tournament, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. The top eight teams from the championship will go through to the 2020 AVC Men's Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament, to be held early, next year.