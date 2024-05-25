Pakistan Elect To Bowl First Against England In Second T20I Match
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The latest reports say that the both sides are determined to show amazing performance in the second T20I match at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.
BRIMINGHAM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) In the second match of the T20 series between Pakistan and England, Pakistan on Saturday elected to field after winning the toss. This game is taking place at the renowned Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.
The first match of the series was washed out due to rain, increasing the anticipation for this fixture as both teams are keen to register their first win.
The match started at 6:30 pm—Pakistan Standard Time.
The supporters are looking forward to a thrilling contest with both teams aiming to gain an early advantage in the series.
Playing XIs:
England: Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir
Recent Stories
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
More Stories From Sports
-
PM Youth Talent Hunt National Handball League-2024 begins16 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 202436 minutes ago
-
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast2 hours ago
-
Two-day Sports Festival concluded at Central Jail Haripur3 hours ago
-
Trials for U-23 KP Games: Malakand Region Boys, Girls trials completed5 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoint fans6 hours ago
-
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship to commence from May 30th7 hours ago
-
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 3020 hours ago
-
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises20 hours ago
-
Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad21 hours ago
-
Pakistan confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squad22 hours ago
-
Barcelona sack coach Xavi after trophyless season22 hours ago