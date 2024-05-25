Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the both sides are determined to show amazing performance in the second T20I match at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

BRIMINGHAM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) In the second match of the T20 series between Pakistan and England, Pakistan on Saturday elected to field after winning the toss. This game is taking place at the renowned Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The first match of the series was washed out due to rain, increasing the anticipation for this fixture as both teams are keen to register their first win.

The match started at 6:30 pm—Pakistan Standard Time.

The supporters are looking forward to a thrilling contest with both teams aiming to gain an early advantage in the series.

Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir