Open Menu

Pakistan Elect To Bowl First Against England In Second T20I Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

The latest reports say that the both sides are determined to show amazing performance in the second T20I match at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

BRIMINGHAM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) In the second match of the T20 series between Pakistan and England, Pakistan on Saturday elected to field after winning the toss. This game is taking place at the renowned Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The first match of the series was washed out due to rain, increasing the anticipation for this fixture as both teams are keen to register their first win.

The match started at 6:30 pm—Pakistan Standard Time.

The supporters are looking forward to a thrilling contest with both teams aiming to gain an early advantage in the series.

Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Rashid Jos Birmingham Livingstone Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Afridi

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

36 minutes ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

57 minutes ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

2 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

6 hours ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

7 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

10 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports