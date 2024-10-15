Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 15, 2024 | 07:36 PM

On the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and England, Pakistan posted a total of 259/5 by the close of play

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) On the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and England, Pakistan posted a total of 259/5 by the close of play.

After winning the toss, Pakistan chose to bat first.

Pakistan's top order struggled early on, with Abdullah Shafique (7), Saud Shakeel (4), and captain Shan Masood (3) all dismissed. However, debutant Kamran Ghulam stole the spotlight with a stunning century, scoring 118 runs before being dismissed. Saim Ayub also played a crucial knock, contributing 77 runs to Pakistan’s total.

By the end of day one, Mohammad Rizwan 37 (not out) and Agha Salman at 5 (not out) remained at the crease, adding to Pakistan's steady total.

Speaking at the toss, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood expressed excitement, stating that representing Pakistan was a great honor. He emphasized the importance of taking 20 wickets to secure victory in Test cricket. England's captain, Ben Stokes, mentioned that if they had won the toss, they too would have opted to bat, reflecting on their success in the first Test.

The match was poised for an intriguing contest with Pakistan aiming to build on their day-one performance.

