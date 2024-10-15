Pakistan Ends 1st Day Of 2nd Test At 259/5
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 15, 2024 | 07:36 PM
On the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and England, Pakistan posted a total of 259/5 by the close of play
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) On the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and England, Pakistan posted a total of 259/5 by the close of play.
After winning the toss, Pakistan chose to bat first.
Pakistan's top order struggled early on, with Abdullah Shafique (7), Saud Shakeel (4), and captain Shan Masood (3) all dismissed. However, debutant Kamran Ghulam stole the spotlight with a stunning century, scoring 118 runs before being dismissed. Saim Ayub also played a crucial knock, contributing 77 runs to Pakistan’s total.
By the end of day one, Mohammad Rizwan 37 (not out) and Agha Salman at 5 (not out) remained at the crease, adding to Pakistan's steady total.
Speaking at the toss, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood expressed excitement, stating that representing Pakistan was a great honor. He emphasized the importance of taking 20 wickets to secure victory in Test cricket. England's captain, Ben Stokes, mentioned that if they had won the toss, they too would have opted to bat, reflecting on their success in the first Test.
The match was poised for an intriguing contest with Pakistan aiming to build on their day-one performance.
Recent Stories
Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day
Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Card on OLMT, Metro Bus Service
SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade
Body of elderly woman found
SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba ..
PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-level exchanges
Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex
Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines
Three dacoits arrested after encounter
One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traffic accident
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urges govt to notice FBR raids
PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8.471b
More Stories From Sports
-
Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines5 minutes ago
-
Dutch rider Lavreysen targets record at world track championships5 minutes ago
-
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated1 hour ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results1 hour ago
-
SBP face off holders SNGPL in President's Cup final1 hour ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores20 hours ago
-
Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's Assistant Coach Azhar ..1 day ago
-
England always plays for result: Ben Stokes1 day ago
-
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow1 day ago
-
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore1 day ago
-
Kenya's Chepngetich shatters women's world record at Chicago Marathon2 days ago