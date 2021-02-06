UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Ends Day 3 With Lead Of 200 Runs Over South Africa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:34 PM

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over South Africa

Pakistan scores 129 for 6 as the Day 3rd ended while Rizwan and Hassan Ali were on the crease.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) Pakistan ended day 3 with 200 lead over South Africa.

Pakistan was at 129 for 6.

Rizwan and Hassan Ali were playing as the 3rd Day ended.

Earlier, South Africa was out at 201 runs on third day of the first innings of the 2nd Test against Pakistan.

Hassan Ali led Pakistan to strong position with his remarkable bowling who took five wickets in the first innings of the 2nd Test at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Pakistan luckily has lead of 71 runs and will be back soon to bat.

The South African batsmen could not stay on the crease to face Pakistani bowlers as no batsman could score fifty.

