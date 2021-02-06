Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over South Africa

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan scores 129 for 6 as the Day 3rd ended while Rizwan and Hassan Ali were on the crease.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan ended day 3 with 200 lead over South Africa.

Earlier, South Africa was out at 201 runs on third day of the first innings of the 2nd Test against Pakistan.

Hassan Ali led Pakistan to strong position with his remarkable bowling who took five wickets in the first innings of the 2nd Test at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The South African batsmen could not stay on the crease to face Pakistani bowlers as no batsman could score fifty.