Pakistan, England All Set To Play 1st T20I On Sept 20

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan and England Cricket squads were fully prepared to play against each other the 1st T20I on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.

They will play the first four T20I matches of the series at Karachi and 3 matches in Lahore.

The touring cricket squad will also play 3 test matches against the host team in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

In all seven T20I matches will continue until October 02 in both the cities, and 3 test matches will be played in December from December 1 to 17.

The national team has started training at the national stadium.

