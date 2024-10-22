Pakistan, England optimistic to put up a good show in 3rd Test

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) With the third and final Test between England and Pakistan just around the corner, both teams are gearing up for an intense battle in the third Test beginning Thursday at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

England batter Harry Brook expressed his optimism about the pitch, saying, "I think it'll be like any other Pakistani pitch, good to bat on for the first few days, and then we can expect turn later in the game," he said in a press conference at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Brook, who scored 317 runs in the first Test, remains hungry for more. "I'd love to play a big part in this game."

Brook acknowledged the threat posed by Pakistan's spin duo, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, saying, "Both can play a massive part in their team this week (3rd Test)."

He drew confidence from England's previous win in Rawalpindi, stating, "We'll bring that momentum into this game and put on a good performance."

Pakistan's Test team vice-captain Saud Shakeel emphasized the team's renewed morale after their comeback win in the second Test.

"We'll try to repeat the same game plan in this game." Shakeel praised Noman Ali's experience and expected contributions similar to those in the second Test.

To a question, he said Mir Hamza is nursing a right gluteal niggle and has also missed practice for the past two days.

Shakeel observed the weather difference between Multan and Rawalpindi, noting, "It's hot and humid in Multan, whereas Rawalpindi favors fast bowlers." However, he anticipates spin on the Pindi pitch. He also emphasized the importance of adapting to spinners in different series and matches.

The stage is set for an enthralling encounter, with both teams eager to claim the series. Both teams also conducted a rigorous practice session at the Pindi Stadium to gear up for the third Test.

The series is poised at 1-1, following two thrilling Tests in Multan. England dominated the first Test, securing a convincing innings and 47-run victory. Meanwhile, Pakistan bounced back strongly in the second Test, winning by 152 runs.

APP/vad-msr