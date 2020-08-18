Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Test ends in a draw

(@fidahassanain)

Play did not begin until 3.20pm as an overnight deluge left the outfield – and particularly the bowlers' run-ups – in a soggy state, leaving only a box-ticking session of 38.1 overs to play out.

SOUTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) Zak Crawley marked his return to the England side with a half-century as the rain-ruined second Test meandered to a draw on the final day at the Ageas Bowl.

Play did not begin until 3.20pm as an overnight deluge left the outfield – and particularly the bowlers' run-ups – in a soggy state, leaving only a box-ticking session of 38.1 overs to play out.

England finished on 110 for four before the inevitable outcome was agreed, with Crawley helping himself to 53. Dom Sibley made 32 before being strangled down leg in familiar fashion, with Mohammad Abbas taking two for 28 in another fine spell and Yasir Shah claiming last wicket of the match.

Root outlasted some wonderful bowling from Abbas to ensure he finished not out on nine but Ollie Pope was dismissed for just nine, Yasir clamping him lbw with one that went straight on.

With a maximum of 41 overs needed before things could be wrapped up Root opted to declare after one ball from Azhar Ali in the 39th - with the theoretical change of innings taking up the remaining time.

In the absence of handshakes the players bumped fists as they left the field.

Just 96.2 overs were possible across the first four days due to weather and ground conditions. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan bagged man-of-the-match award for his gritty 72, which helped the tourists to 236.

With the draw, both England and Pakistan have secured 13 points in the ICC World Test Championship. The third and final Test, to be also played at the Ageas Bowl, will commence on Friday, 21 August, after which the two teams will play a three-match T20I series at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 236 all-out, 91.2 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 72, Abid Ali 60, Babar Azam 47, Azhar Ali 20; Stuart Broad 4-56, James Anderson 3-60)

England 110-4d, 43.1 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Dom Sibley 32; Mohammad Abbas 2-28)