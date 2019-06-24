Pakistan enjoys edge over New Zealand in ODIs

Pakistan enjoys edge over New Zealand in the One-Day International (ODI) matches, winning 54, losing 48, out of 106 matches played so far between the two sides in the past in different grounds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan enjoys edge over New Zealand in the One-Day International (ODI) matches, winning 54, losing 48, out of 106 matches played so far between the two sides in the past in different grounds.

Out of 106 matches, one encounter ended in a tie and three failed to yield any result, said the statistics made available with the APP here on Monday.

Interestingly Pakistan is a visibly superior team compared with Kiwis at the English soil as four matches were played between them in England in the past. Pakistan emerged winners in three matches and lost one.

Pakistan's crucial match in the ongoing World cricket Cup will be on June 26 against New Zealand and a victory on part of green shirts will brighten their chances to remain in contention for the semi final line up.

A defeat will knock Pakistan team out of the last four competition.

According to the statists of the matches so far played between Pakistan and New Zealand in the previous World Cups, Pakistan has a better win striker rate against New Zealand, carving out success in six matches, losing two, out of eight played.

Pakistan also remained a unbeaten side in the Champions trophy tournaments in past. Pakistan has a all win record in the previous three meetings against New Zealand in the Champions trophy. Pakistan and New Zealand have won the Champions trophy apiece in the past.