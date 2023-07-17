Open Menu

Pakistan Expresses Dissent On New Financial Model For ICC Events

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17thn, 2023) ICC Board, Committee meetings, and the Annual Conference successfully concluded in Durban, South Africa, from 10-13 July 2023.

Representing Pakistan, a delegation from the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) actively participated in these meetings, engaging in various discussions.

One of the key topics on the agenda was the issue of equal prize money for both men's and women's teams at ICC Events. Additionally, the financial and distribution model for the ICC from 2024 to 2027, amendments to the ICC Sanctioning Regulations, and modifications to over rate sanctions in Test cricket were also addressed.

The newly proposed ICC financial and distribution model aims to make the largest-ever investment in global cricket, presenting a significant opportunity for the sport's further growth.

Under this model, the distribution share to member nations will be determined by considering both on-field and off-field performance factors. These factors include cricket rankings, performance in ICC events, and commercial contributions to ICC Events.

Throughout the past few weeks and during the ICC Meetings, the PCB exercised its constitutional right to seek additional information regarding the rationale behind the weightages assigned to each criterion and the calculations used for distributions.

The PCB believed that such a significant decision should not be rushed without having all the relevant information, data, and formulas at hand. Therefore, the PCB proposed deferring the decision on this matter to the next ICC meeting.

However, a majority of ICC members did not find it feasible to defer the decision and voted in favor of passing the new financial and distribution model.

Despite the majority decision, the PCB expressed its dissent on principle.

As a result of Pakistan's performance in men's ICC events, bilateral cricket, and the significant commercial value generated by its passionate fan base, the PCB secured a spot among the top-four nations in the new financial and distribution model. Consequently, the PCB's revenue share for the upcoming cycle will be more than double compared to the previous cycle. This increased revenue allocation will enable the PCB to make substantial investments in the development of cricketing skills, ultimately elevating Pakistan Cricket to new heights. This news was warmly received by Pakistani fans and the nation as a whole.

During the ICC meetings, Mr. Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB's Management Committee, held several fruitful meetings with officials from other cricket boards. These meetings served as platforms for discussions on collaborations and mutually beneficial programs aimed at furthering cricket development and growth.

On Saturday, 15 July, a meeting between the PCB and officials from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was held to finalize the schedule, logistical arrangements, organizational details, and marketing campaigns for the Asia Cup 2023. The announcement of the finalized schedule is expected during this week.

With the opening match set to take place in Pakistan, the PCB, as the event host, eagerly anticipates welcoming cricket fans from around the world to experience Pakistan's renowned hospitality.

