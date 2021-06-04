UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Fails To Win Hosting Right For Hockey5s Worl Cup

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:57 PM

Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) gave hosting rights to Oman for the Hokey5s World Cup which will be played in 2024.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) Pakistan has failed to get hosting rights as Oman will host the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup in 2024.

Singapore was also in the race to gain hosting right but it also could not get it.

In a statement, FIH said that the matches would be played in Oman’s capital city Muscat.

According to the details, the Sixteen teams would take part in this first edition. However, Contin

Sixteen teams per gender (3 per continent + Oman as hosts) will take part in this first edition. Continental Hockey5s qualifiers for the World Cup will be organized in 2022.

FIH Executive Board in 2019 had decided to create an FIH Hockey5s World Cup, with a view to further boosting the development of the game globally through the promotion of its 5-a-side format. Played in about 70 countries in the world, Hockey5s was the most attended sport at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said they were looking forward to a wonderful inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman. This surely will be a great boost for the promotion of hockey both in the country and in the whole region.

He said: “We’re convinced that Hockey5s will play a key role in the growth of hockey worldwide. This is why this World Cup has been created, as well as a Hockey5s World Tour which we are currently working on,”.

