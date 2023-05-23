UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Falls To Indonesia In Women Baseball Asia Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan fell to Indonesia 2-8 in their third match of the 3rd Asian Women's Baseball Championship (Women Baseball Asia Cup) in Hong Kong on Tuesday, according to information made available here by Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB).

In their opening match on Sunday, Pakistan had edged passed hosts Hong Kong 16-1 in a one-sided affair, while in their second outing they defeated Sri Lanka 21-3.

