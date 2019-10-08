UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Seeks PSB Help To Hold Tri-nation Women Baseball Series In Islamabad

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) on Tuesday sought Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) help to hold a tri-nation women baseball series in Islamabad before the end of year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) on Tuesday sought Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) help to hold a tri-nation women baseball series in Islamabad before the end of year.

"We are in touch with our counterparts in Malaysia and Bangladesh. They are willing to send their teams to Pakistan for the series. However, we'll need PSB's support for that," President of PFB, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told APP on Tuesday.

"They want to send their teams to Pakistan because they know we've some top-class women players and playing against us will benefit their teams," he added.

He said that Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza had recently asked the national sports' federations to contact the board and provide the details of the foreign teams, who could visit Pakistan.

"We'll write to the board to seek its help and if it gives a go ahead signal it will be very good sign for women baseball in Pakistan.

"There is a very good baseball ground at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad where we intend the event in December. We'll request the board to provide lodging for the three teams," he added.

Fakhar said Pakistan women team would also feature in Asian Baseball Cup, taking place in Zhongshan, China from November 9-15. "We will send a 20-member squad for the Cup and our four-week training camp to prepare a strong outfit for the event will commence on Thursday in Lahore", he added.

