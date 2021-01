Pakistan fights back as Azhar returns to pavilion by scoring 37th Test fifty

(@fidahassanain)

The batting attack is consistent and leading Pakistan slowly to the target in the first session of Day 2 Test match against South Africa.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Azhar departed after scoring 37 Test fifty during the second day of the first Test match against South Africa.

The match is being played at Karachi National Stadium.

Pakistan is struggling in the first session on Day 2 against South Africa.

Pakistan posted 135-5 after the lunch break as Azhar Ali returned to pavilion with 37 Test fifty.

Fawad Alam is at 48.

Strict security arrangements have been made during the Test match at Karachi National Stadium.

Squads

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt (Debut), Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, M Rizwan, Nauman Ali (Debut), Yasir Shah, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf Du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton De Kock, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi NGini

