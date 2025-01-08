Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against South Africa

(@Abdulla99267510)

Richie Richardson, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, imposes fine on Pakistan and deducts five points from ICC World Test Championship standings

CAPETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) Pakistan has been fined 25 percent of their match fee and deducted five points from the ICC World Test Championship standings due to a slow over-rate during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The penalty was imposed by Richie Richardson, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, after Pakistan was found to be five overs short of the target, even after considering time allowances.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations, the teams are fined 5 percent of their match fee for each over they fail to bowl within the allotted time.

Besides it, under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team loses one point for each over missed, resulting in a loss of five points for Pakistan.

Pakistan Captain Shan Masood admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, negating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf, and fourth umpire Stephen Harris.

A day earlier, South Africa completed a dominant 10-wicket victory over Pakistan, clinching the two-match series 2-0 at Newlands in Cape Town. The Proteas easily chased down a modest target of 58, wrapping up the win in just four days of play.

Pakistan had been bowled out for 478 in their second innings after being dismissed for 194 in their first innings in response to South Africa’s massive total of 615.

South Africa had won the first Test in Pretoria by two wickets, despite being reduced to 99-8 while chasing 148 on a difficult pitch. The Cape Town victory marked a more commanding 10-wicket win, extending their winning streak to seven consecutive Test victories, their second-longest run after a nine-match streak in 2002-2003. This series win serves as ideal preparation for their upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s in June.

Despite the loss, Pakistan displayed resilience, notably with Shan Masood's 145-run innings in their second innings. Masood is hopeful about his team's ability to improve their consistency, particularly ahead of their upcoming home series against the West Indies, which began on January 17.