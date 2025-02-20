Open Menu

Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-rate Against NZ

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 07:03 PM

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

Pakistan have been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Pakistan have been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday.

Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Mohammad Rizwan’s side was ruled to be 1 over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, said a press release.

In accordance with Article 2.

22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf leveled the charge.

