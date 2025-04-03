Open Menu

Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-rate Against NZ

Muhammad Rameez Published April 03, 2025 | 06:23 PM

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

Pakistan has been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan has been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Mohammad Rizwan’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, said a press release.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Rizwan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charge.

Recent Stories

TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch B ..

TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime

26 minutes ago
 Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients fo ..

Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund

26 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches near ..

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024

3 minutes ago
 EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with I ..

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025

41 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

3 minutes ago
Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic econ ..

Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope

1 hour ago
 Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue gr ..

Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to w ..

Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval co ..

EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports