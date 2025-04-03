Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

Pakistan has been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Mohammad Rizwan’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, said a press release.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Rizwan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charge.