Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-rate Against NZ
Muhammad Rameez Published April 03, 2025 | 06:23 PM
Pakistan has been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan has been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday.
Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Mohammad Rizwan’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, said a press release.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Rizwan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charge.
Recent Stories
TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime
Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024
EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025
SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ
Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope
Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..
Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award
EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON
Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier match officials named26 minutes ago
-
Feature: Afghan teens chase football dreams despite challenges36 minutes ago
-
Namibia women's cricket team to host Uganda in crucial series36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ3 minutes ago
-
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035 - Infantino3 hours ago
-
Heat humble Celtics for sixth straight win, Thunder roll on8 hours ago
-
Derajast Recreationa & Traditional Sports Festival to begin on 5th April20 hours ago
-
Snehal, Sana, Bismah look forward to ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier20 hours ago
-
Derajaat Recreational & Traditional Sports Festival to begin 5th22 hours ago
-
Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI4 days ago
-
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ODI5 days ago
-
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI5 days ago