UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Finishes 4th In U23 Volleyball

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Pakistan finishes 4th in U23 Volleyball

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Japan beat Pakistan in the third-fouth position match of the Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship being played at Myanmar.

According to information received here, Japan beat Pakistan by 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.

Pakistan finished fourth in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) announced Rs 100,000 as prize money for the national team for exhibiting performance to reach to the semifinal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Myanmar Japan Money Asia

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

30 minutes ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.