Pakistan finishes 4th in U23 Volleyball

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Japan beat Pakistan in the third-fouth position match of the Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship being played at Myanmar.

According to information received here, Japan beat Pakistan by 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.

Pakistan finished fourth in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) announced Rs 100,000 as prize money for the national team for exhibiting performance to reach to the semifinal.