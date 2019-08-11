Pakistan Finishes 4th In U23 Volleyball
Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Japan beat Pakistan in the third-fouth position match of the Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship being played at Myanmar.
According to information received here, Japan beat Pakistan by 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.
Pakistan finished fourth in the tournament.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) announced Rs 100,000 as prize money for the national team for exhibiting performance to reach to the semifinal.