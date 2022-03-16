Pakistan first to qualify for Triangular T20 Blind Cricket Tournament final

Pakistan defeated India by seven wickets and qualified for the final of the Triangular T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament at the Skyland University Cricket Ground, Sharjah on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan defeated India by seven wickets and qualified for the final of the Triangular T-20 Blind cricket Tournament at the Skyland University Cricket Ground, Sharjah on Wednesday.

In the morning, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistani bowlers bowled on the tight lines and didn't allow free runs to Indian batters. Pakistan restricted India to 163 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Indian Captain Prakash Jayaramaih was the main run-getter with 79 runs off 64 balls, while Sunil Ramesh chipped in with 24 runs. Badar Munir, Shahzaib Haider, and Anees Javed claimed a wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target of 164 runs in 18.4 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Badar Munir and Muhammad Rashid played superbly and made 64 runs each off 34 balls and 48 balls respectively. Riasat Khan got out after scoring 20 runs. Deepak Malik and Irfan Dewan took 1 wicket each for India. Badar Munir was declared Man of the Match.

Pakistan with this third consecutive victory was the first team to qualify in the final of the Triangular series. Pakistan, with earlier wins against India and Bangladesh, was leading the points table with 6 points. Meanwhile, India would play Bangladesh on Thursday.