Pakistan Football Federation appoints Daniel Limones as technical director

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has appointed Daniel Limones of Spain as its technical director.

Limones was previously associated with Spanish La Liga giants Club Atletico de Madrid and was working with the club's academy in Lahore as head coach and academy manager. A UEFA Pro Licence coach, he has also worked at other Spanish clubs including Rayo Vallecano.

"As PFF's Technical Director, Limones will design and execute strategies, which will lead to the development of football in Pakistan", PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Humza Khan told media during an online session.

He said the appointment was a step in the right direction and would help promote the game of football in Pakistan. "We're excited to have Limones aboard. We fully believe his addition to the setup will help Pakistan football flourish," Humza added.

Speaking on the occasion, Limones said there was massive potential for football in Pakistan to grow. "The opportunity and possibilities that this new stage has are innumerable, since football in Pakistan continues to be a blank canvas on which players, coaches, clubs and the federation itself can shape the future for the new generations, working together with a forward-looking mentality," he said.