Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2023 | 09:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) on Friday announced to start the process of elections after Eid al-Fitr.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik came to meet the Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari here at the ministry. Both discussed the game's and PFF election matter in the meeting.

After meeting the minister, Malik said we had a meeting with almost all the stakeholders of the football community on February 28. "All stakeholders clubs etc were present in the meeting to discuss the game and agreed to start the process of district elections after Eid on May 15. Now that we have a date and this is good news for the football fraternity of Pakistan," he said in a presser here on Friday.

Malik said the Minister has been very helpful and gracious throughout the whole process.

"We have informed the Minister on the matter. FIFA wants PFF election to be held according to PFF constitution.

Four provinces and eight departments will have voting rights while Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir do not have voting right. The clubs have been given a date after which scrutiny will be held," he said.

The term of the PFF NC is ending on June 30, while it was not possible to hold the elections of the Pakistan Football Federation till June 30, he said.

Earlier, Mazari said it was very kind of Malik on part of FIFA that he came for a meeting. "We had a fruitful meeting regarding the elections. We want to promote football in Pakistan," he said and added that FIFA had withheld funds due to non-election of Pakistan Football Federation.

Federal Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ahmed Hanif Orakzai, Acting Director General Pakistan sports board Muhammad Abrar were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Sports

