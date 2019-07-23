UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Ashfaq Hussain Asks For Accountability

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:25 PM

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Ashfaq Hussain has said that despite forming a normalisation committee, FIFA must also hold those people accountable who have damaged the game in the country for the past several year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Ashfaq Hussain has said that despite forming a normalisation committee, FIFA must also hold those people accountable who have damaged the game in the country for the past several years.

Ashfaq Hussain was elected PFF president last year, replacing the 15-year reign of Faisal Saleh Hayat. However, FIFA's decision to form a committee followed after the recent FIFA/AFC fact-finding mission to Pakistan, which concluded that only free, fair and transparent PFF elections would reunite the football stakeholders in Pakistan which has been at a standstill since 2015.

Currently green-shirts are ranked 205th in the FIFA Rankings and to move upwards, the game's affairs must be streamlined in the country.

Talking to APP, Ashfaq Hussain said we totally agree with FIFA's decision and hope all goes well. "Our body will sit down and finalize the Names to be sent for the members of the committee," he said.

The committee will be composed of an adequate number of members to be identified by the FIFA administration, in consultation with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and relevant local stakeholders.

However, Ashfaq said we only have one problem which is we want the people who damaged the game of football in the country must be held accountable.

"We have sent all proofs to FIFA, we had for the corruption and harm done to game in the past tenures," he said.

An official from Faisal Saleh Hayat led group, said FIFA would finalize the normalisation committee at the end of August or in the first week of September.

"The committee will then pitch footballers in the National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November," he said.

He also added that Faisal led group is completely satisfied with FIFA's decision and would provide all-out assistance in this regard. "We wanted to see Pakistan once again excelling in the game," he said.

