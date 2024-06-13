Pakistan Football League to commence on Oct 15: Chairman PFL

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Football League (PFL) Farhan Junejo on Thursday said that ten teams from various cities, including Karachi, will participate in the PFL scheduled to commence on October 15 and will continue for 65 days.

He expressed these views while talking to the Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the mayor's office here.

The Chairman PFL informed the mayor that the teams participating in the league, each team featuring four international players. The matches will be played in Karachi and Lahore, and preparations and upgradation of the grounds are underway.

Farhan Junejo also mentioned efforts to build a world-class football stadium in Karachi to host various football competitions.

He said that the team that wins the PFL final will have the opportunity to play against international teams and will be included in clubs from different countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we will provide full cooperation to the administration in organizing of the PFL.

He mentioned that sports activities enhance the atmosphere of the city, and all international football players coming to Karachi will be provided with facilities.

He said that KMC will provide land for the construction of a world-class football stadium in Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that Karachi has produced international football players, and Lyari is especially known as a hub for football players.

He said that a large number of Karachi residents are expected to attend the Pakistan Football League matches in Karachi.

The Mayor added that sports are now a means of representing and promoting the country worldwide, and good relations can be established globally through sports.

He mentioned that football is the most popular sport in the world, with millions of fans across various countries.

The Mayor also stated that KMC has its own football team, which will be given further training to enhance their performance.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab was presented with a symbolic football and a T-shirt of the Pakistan Football League.

Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, UC Chairman Haji Abdul Majeed, Waqas Rizvi, and other relevant officials were also present on this occasion.